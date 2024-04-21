Knicks fans break out profane Joel Embiid chant at end of Game 1

New York Knicks fans had a profane chant for Joel Embiid towards the end of Saturday’s Game 1 of the team’s Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Knicks were leading 107-102 and had the ball with around 40 seconds left in the game. The Sixers were desperate to foul New York to stop the clock. Embiid popped out to foul Mitchell Robinson, who had the ball. The Sixers big man also collided with Jalen Brunson, who fell to the ground.

Feeling protective of their top scorer in Brunson, Knicks fans began to chant “f–k Embiid!”

‘F*ck Embiid’ chants broke out at MSG after Joel collided with Jalen Brunson 😅 pic.twitter.com/t0gCyu0gBD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 21, 2024

Though Embiid successfully stopped the clock, Robinson surprisingly made both free throws to extend the Knicks’ lead to seven points. The Knicks won the game 111-104.

Knicks fans are extra pumped this year. This is just the franchise’s second 50-win team since 2000. After winning a playoff series last season, Knicks are hoping the team can go even farther than the second round.