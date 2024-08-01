Knicks add to frontcourt with signing of former first-round pick

The New York Knicks are adding on the fringes.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Thursday that the Knicks have agreed to a deal with forward Chuma Okeke. The 25-year-old Okeke had spent the last four seasons with the Orlando Magic.

A first-round pick back in 2019 (No. 16 overall), Okeke’s best season came in 2020-21 when he averaged 8.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game for the Magic. Okeke’s playing time has steadily dipped since then, but he plays with good energy as a 6-foot-7 wing and also can work well as a spot-up three-point shooter.

The Knicks, who just re-signed fellow frontcourt piece Precious Achiuwa earlier this week as well, may end up using Okeke as their backup 4 behind Julius Randle. Okeke is a bit taller than Josh Hart (6-foot-4) but should still work well in small-ball lineups. After losing center Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency however, the Knicks probably still need another seven-footer (which they could find via the trade market).