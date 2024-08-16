Knicks guard becomes latest NBA player to take shot at Noah Lyles

The entire NBA is apparently united in their distaste for Noah Lyles.

On the latest episode of the “Roommates Show” (a podcast that he co-hosts with New York Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson), Josh Hart took a swipe at the U.S. sprinting star Lyles. During a discussion about the Paris Olympics, Hart said that he was rooting for Lyles to lose.

“I feel like for most of these Olympics, I was very patriotic,” said Hart. “I wanted Team USA to win gold in most every event … [But] I really wanted [Lyles] to lose. Damn, I wanted him to lose … I was hating.”

Here is the full clip from the show.

To a certain degree, Lyles, who won the men’s 100-meter race in Paris but only managed bronze in the men’s 200-meter after a COVID diagnosis, has brought the hate on himself. In addition to his showmanship and loud self-confidence, Lyles also directly targeted the NBA last year by saying that the winner of the NBA Finals was not deserving of the title “world champions.” There was another round of ire for Lyles earlier this month as well after a swipe that he took at Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went viral.

As a six-time gold medalist in the World Championships as well as now an Olympic gold medalist, Lyles has earned the right to talk to an extent. But many feel that his antics have gone over the top, and there are even some NFL players who openly dislike Lyles too.