Knicks reportedly have interest in trading for Chris Paul

The New York Knicks are looking to rebuild their roster under new president of basketball operations Leon Rose, and one of their goals this offseason could be to bring in a proven leader who can help develop young talent. Would Chris Paul have any interest in being that guy?

Frank Isola of SiriusXM NBA Radio reports that the Knicks are thinking about making a run at Paul this summer. While Paul will turn 35 in May, the Knicks like the fact that he has helped get the most out of a depleted roster in Oklahoma City, as the Thunder are 38-24 and well on their way to the playoffs.

The Knicks, according to NBA sources, have been gathering intel on All Star Chris Paul and could make a run at him this summer. Paul, 34, carries a huge contract but he’s had a resurgent season in OKC & is proven leader. (He was also once represented by…Leon Rose.) — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) March 5, 2020

Chris Paul’s age and contract are concerns. But look at what he’s done for Oklahoma City. He impacts winning on every team he plays for. The Knicks desperately need his leadership and toughness. (He also works the refs non-stop.) — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) March 5, 2020

Paul is owed $41 million next season and has a $44 million player option for the 2021-22 season, and it’s hard to see him opting out of his deal. He probably won’t be a in a position to make more than $44 million when he’s 37, though he could look to sign with a contender if he’s still playing.

The Thunder wanted to trade Paul as soon as they acquired him from the Houston Rockets in the Russell Westbrook deal, but CP3 has not made it easy. He’s made it somewhat worthwhile for OKC with 17.5 points and 6.7 assists per game, but the Thunder will likely try to trade him again this summer. Perhaps they can work something out with Rose, who used to represent Paul.