Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley says he was also target of fan incident at MSG

Unruly fan behavior continues to be a dominant theme of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Now New York Knicks rookie Immanuel Quickley is adding his story to the mix as well.

Quickley told reporters Monday that a beer was thrown at him during Game 2 of his team’s series against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden.

“Not sure why, not even sure who did it, but it happened,” said Quickley, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “I guess that’s part of having fans in the game.”

It is unclear if the beer was thrown by a home fan or an away fan. Quickley did have a subpar Game 2, finishing with four points on 2-for-9 shooting from the field (though the Knicks won the game).

Quickley’s comments come in the aftermath of a Boston Celtics fan throwing a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday. The fan was arrested and is now facing a felony charge for the incident. Game 2 of the Knicks-Hawks series also saw another fan spit on Atlanta guard Trae Young, an offense that the fan was banned indefinitely for.

The NBA has already said that they are enforcing “an enhanced fan code of conduct” in response to the incidents.