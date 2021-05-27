NBA to enforce ‘enhanced fan code of conduct’ during playoffs

The NBA has issued a statement in response to multiple incidents on Wednesday night in which fan behavior appeared to cross the line.

In a statement on Thursday, the NBA said it will begin enforcing an “enhanced code of conduct” during the playoffs now that fans are back in arenas.

The NBA just released the following statement on fan behavior: pic.twitter.com/Kij6hoT2Pn — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 27, 2021

The statement came not long after the Philadelphia 76ers announced they have identified the fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook’s head during the team’s game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. That fan had his season tickets revoked and has been banned from the Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.

Another incident occurred at Madison Square Garden during the New York Knicks’ game against the Atlanta Hawks. A fan appeared to spit at Trae Young as the Hawks star was getting ready to inbound the ball (video here). Knicks fans also taunted Young with vulgar chants during Game 1, though he seemed to feed off of that.

Fans obviously have a lot of pent up excitement from not being able to attend games during the pandemic. The NBA is determined to make sure they expel that energy in an appropriate manner.