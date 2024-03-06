Knicks coach shares update on Jalen Brunson knee injury

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau shared an update Tuesday on the status of guard Jalen Brunson.

Brunson suffered a scary looking leg injury in the first minute of his Knicks’ 107-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday and did not return to the game.

Though Brunson got injured in the game, all the follow-up news has been positive thus far.

The X-rays and MRIs for Brunson came back clean. Thibodeau told reporters that Brunson is feeling better and recovering from his contusion.

Tom Thibodeau said Jalen Brunson had an MRI on knee and it came back clean. Thibodeau said Brunson’s contused left knee is feeling better but not well enough to play yet. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 5, 2024

Brunson was not in the lineup for the Knicks’ game Tuesday against the Hawks. The team plays again on Friday at home against the Magic, giving Brunson more time to recover before potentially returning.

Brunson is in his second season with the Knicks and has truly broken out with them. He is averaging 27.2 points and 6.6 assists per game this season. The Knicks entered play on Tuesday fourth in the East.