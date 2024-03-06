 Skip to main content
Knicks coach shares update on Jalen Brunson knee injury

March 5, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jalen Brunson looks ahead

Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau shared an update Tuesday on the status of guard Jalen Brunson.

Brunson suffered a scary looking leg injury in the first minute of his Knicks’ 107-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday and did not return to the game.

Though Brunson got injured in the game, all the follow-up news has been positive thus far.

The X-rays and MRIs for Brunson came back clean. Thibodeau told reporters that Brunson is feeling better and recovering from his contusion.

Brunson was not in the lineup for the Knicks’ game Tuesday against the Hawks. The team plays again on Friday at home against the Magic, giving Brunson more time to recover before potentially returning.

Brunson is in his second season with the Knicks and has truly broken out with them. He is averaging 27.2 points and 6.6 assists per game this season. The Knicks entered play on Tuesday fourth in the East.

