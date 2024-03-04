 Skip to main content
Jalen Brunson suffers scary-looking leg injury

March 3, 2024
by Grey Papke
Jalen Brunson injury

The New York Knicks’ injury issues may have grown much worse less than one minute into Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Roughly 31 seconds into the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Brunson landed awkwardly on a shot attempt and came down clutching at the area around his knee. He was unable to put much weight on the leg as he was helped to the locker room, and while the Knicks did not issue an update, he did not even return to the bench area during the first quarter.

The biggest concern for the Knicks is that Brunson’s injury appeared to be of the non-contact variety. That does not guarantee anything serious, but it is a worry. Brunson appeared to be grabbing at his knee before he actually landed, however, suggesting he may have suffered the injury while gathering the shot.

The Knicks have already been playing without Julius Randle, and could not really afford to be without Brunson for an extended period of time. Entering Sunday’s game, he was averaging 27.7 points per game and just made his first career All-Star Game appearance. He has bounced back from worrying injuries already this season, and the team will hope that is the case again here.

Jalen Brunson
