Knicks guard robbed of $185,000 of jewelry from his hotel room

The IST court of the New York Knicks
Nov 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; General view of the in-season tournament court logo during warmups before a game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart was recently the target of a hotel room heist that cost him several pieces of expensive jewelry.

The burglary occurred on Sept. 5 as Hart was staying at The Dominick Hotel in Manhattan, N.Y. According to a report from the New York Post, the Knicks veteran dropped off his personal duffel bag in his hotel room at around noon. When he returned an hour later, Hart realized that the watch case inside the bag had been stolen.

Per the police report, the watch case contained three watches and a bracelet. The total value of all four pieces of jewelry was estimated at $185,000. Hart reported the theft on Sept. 8, but no arrests have been made since then.

Hart does not appear to be too bothered by the loss. He went viral on Thanksgiving for trolling Jalen Brunson after the Knicks guard got embarrassed by LaMelo Ball. Brunson inadvertently deflected a pass from Ball with his head, prompting a witty response from Hart.

“Way to use your head my boy,” Hart captioned the post.

While $185,000 is a lot of money to most people, it’s not a life-changing sum for Hart. The Knicks signed Hart to a lucrative extension in 2023, which keeps him under contract through the 2027-28 season.

After starting throughout most of his Knicks tenure, Hart has been serving as a sixth man under new head coach Mike Brown. He has averaged 10.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists across 16 games this season.

