Knicks linked to former Jalen Brunson teammate in free agency

The power of friendship may truly be undefeated for the New York Knicks.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Tuesday that the Knicks are among the teams interested in signing free agent sharpshooter Davis Bertans. The 31-year-old Bertans was recently waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder but has recently improved his stock with an impressive showing for his native Latvia at FIBA Olympic Qualifiers this summer.

Bertans, a 39.6 percent career three-point shooter at 6-foot-10, was notably teammates with Knicks star Jalen Brunson on the Dallas Mavericks during the 2021-22 season. The two players featured on the Dallas team that made the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

While Bertans does not offer much outside of three-point shooting and the occasional off-the-dribble play, the Knicks can use the help. They got weaker in the frontcourt with the loss of Isaiah Hartenstein to Oklahoma City and also may not bring back fellow free agent big Precious Achiuwa either.

The Knicks already completed an impressive Infinity Gauntlet but trading for yet another one of Brunson’s old college teammates last month. Now they could be continuing on that trend by adding a former teammate of Brunson’s on the Mavericks as well.