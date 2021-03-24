Report: Knicks eyeing Lonzo Ball trade

The New York Knicks are eyeing an intriguing addition ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are keeping tabs on New Orleans point guard Lonzo Ball, and are monitoring the price it would take to make a move for him. Ball reportedly has fans within the organization, though there is some debate over whether he could be considered the long-term answer at point guard if he were acquired.

The Knicks have plenty of point guards on the roster, with Elfrid Payton, Immanuel Quickley, and Derrick Rose capable of playing there. However, with the possible exception of Quickley, none of them are really long-term answers. Plus, with the Knicks surprisingly pushing for a playoff spot, they may want a bit more firepower.

If the Knicks want Ball, they’ll likely find themselves facing stiff competition. Clearly, they’re interested enough that it bears watching ahead of the deadline.