Knicks looking to trade up for 1 notable draft prospect?

While they hit on their pick of RJ Barrett in 2019, the New York Knicks have also used lottery picks in the last half-decade on Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox, as well as (gulp) Frank Ntilikina. This time around though, the Knicks may have a plan to avoid making another addition to that latter category.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Knicks are eyeing former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and recently interviewed him at the NBA Draft Combine. Berman notes the 20-year-old Ivey is represented by Creative Arts Agency, which used to be run by Knicks president Leon Rose.

Ivey, an explosive 6-foot-4 scorer, has been shooting up draft boards lately and has even mentioned as a potential high-lottery pick. The Knicks hold the No. 11 overall pick, meaning they would almost certainly have to trade up for a shot at Ivey.

That may be something the Knicks are very willing to do though. After all, they have been eyeing notable backcourt targets around the NBA recently.