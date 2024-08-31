Knicks guard pulls off epic stunt on ‘Pat McAfee Show’

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride was already one of the most popular athletes to come out of West Virginia in recent years. With one made basket, the former Mountaineers star raised his approval rating at his alma mater even further.

On Friday, McBride was a special guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” during the ESPN program’s live appearance at West Virginia’s campus in Morgantown, W.V.

During the live show, McAfee challenged McBride to sink a long-range shot into a hoop positioned within the sea of fans. If the man they call “Deuce” hit the shot, McAfee promised he would pay for a student’s tuition.

You can guess what happened next.

The basket appeared to be at least 40 feet away from the barricade McBride was standing behind.

While that type of shooting distance should be no problem for an NBA player, it was in a much different setting compared to what McBride is normally used to. The hoop was also visibly shaking given the pile-up of fans standing next to it.

McAfee stayed true to his word. He coughed up $10,000 each for two students who showed up at 3 a.m. in anticipation of the live show.