Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson has interesting comments about why he fired Rich Paul

Mitchell Robinson is no longer with Klutch Sports, and some comments he made this week will only add to the mystery.

The New York Knicks center was asked on Monday about his recent decision to fire agent Rich Paul of Klutch.

“It was just like personal stuff,” Robinson said, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. “I don’t really want to get into that. But it was just personal. I just felt like I needed something different.”

The 22-year-old Robinson averaged 9.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game last season. He hired Paul last February but chose to replace him with Thad Foucher of Wasserman Group. Foucher is now Robinson’s sixth agent since the seven-footer was drafted in 2018.

Berman reported earlier this week that Robinson was hard to communicate with via text, according to past agents. There have also been rumors about his family supposedly wanting to be heavily involved.

As for Klutch, they are perhaps the biggest powerhouse agency in the NBA today, representing such superstars as LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But they have faced accusations of underselling their lesser-known players as well. Whether this particular case was more of a Klutch problem or a Robinson problem is open to interpretation.

Photo: Tdorante10/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0