Knicks trade away former top-10 draft pick

Three years after making Obi Toppin a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft, the New York Knicks are giving up on him.

The Knicks are trading Toppin to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for two second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Knicks are finalizing trade to send F Obi Toppin to the Pacers for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Deal gives Toppin an opportunity to play a more significant role in Indiana and stacks up more draft assets for New York. Deal can’t be completed until Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suJPu8dXyM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

The Pacers will get a chance to see what Toppin has to offer for a year before he becomes eligible for restricted free agency. The former Dayton star never carved out a real role for himself under Tom Thibodeau, averaging a modest 14.7 minutes per game over his three seasons with the Knicks. He appeared to fall out with his coach this past season over that lack of a role, which made a move almost inevitable.

Indiana is buying low on a former top prospect as they look to rebound from last year’s 35-47 campaign. They have been very busy to start the offseason and handed out one of the more noteworthy contracts of free agency thus far.