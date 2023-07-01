 Skip to main content
Knicks trade away former top-10 draft pick

July 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Obi Toppin warming up

Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Three years after making Obi Toppin a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft, the New York Knicks are giving up on him.

The Knicks are trading Toppin to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for two second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Pacers will get a chance to see what Toppin has to offer for a year before he becomes eligible for restricted free agency. The former Dayton star never carved out a real role for himself under Tom Thibodeau, averaging a modest 14.7 minutes per game over his three seasons with the Knicks. He appeared to fall out with his coach this past season over that lack of a role, which made a move almost inevitable.

Indiana is buying low on a former top prospect as they look to rebound from last year’s 35-47 campaign. They have been very busy to start the offseason and handed out one of the more noteworthy contracts of free agency thus far.

