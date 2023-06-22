Report: Obi Toppin, Tom Thibodeau had heated verbal altercation during playoffs

Another twist has emerged in the Obi Toppin-New York Knicks saga.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Knicks forward Toppin got into an “intense” verbal altercation with coach Tom Thibodeau after losing Game 4 of their second-round playoff series this season against the Miami Heat. Toppin was benched for the entire second half of the game (playing just six minutes overall), which apparently sparked his anger.

Katz says that the verbal altercation began as the team made their way back to the locker room after the final buzzer and continued behind closed doors during the Knicks’ postgame meeting. Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson also reportedly stepped in to defend Thibodeau and briefly got into it with Toppin before Toppin was pulled away by teammates. You can read Katz’s full report about the incident here.

This revelation comes after a report earlier this week suggested that Toppin could get traded amid frustration with the Knicks over his role. Toppin, who came off the bench virtually all year and got less than 16 minutes per game, will be a restricted free agent in 2024 if the Knicks don’t extend his contract by this October.

These types of altercations are not exactly all that uncommon for the Knicks. But with the ex-lottery pick Toppin looking like a potential trade candidate, his spat with Thibodeau probably won’t end up helping his cause.