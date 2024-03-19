Knicks get rough injury news on OG Anunoby

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby appears headed for another substantial stint on the sidelines.

Anunoby returned to the court last week after an 18-game absence due to a right elbow injury. That same elbow has reportedly “flared up” again.

The Knicks wing is slated for a multi-game absence with an exact timeline for a return still unclear, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The latest on the Knicks’ OG Anunoby for NBA Countdown pic.twitter.com/kbNBTcilvI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 18, 2024

Anunoby managed to play in three games before re-aggravating the lingering elbow issue. He averaged 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 40% shooting from the field. The Knicks won all three contests.

Anunoby has reportedly flown back to New York midway through the Knicks’ current four-game road trip. The 26-year-old underwent an MRI on his elbow that Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said came back clean.

Before the Knicks’ Monday clash against the Golden State Warriors, Thibodeau was asked whether Anunoby might have returned from his injury too early. The veteran coach didn’t think that was the case.

“You can’t work backwards,” Thibodeau said. “There’s many steps he had to go through. He met all the markers. He was cleared. This is a possibility. Whenever you come back from surgery, this is what you’re looking at…We feel good about where he is.”

Thibodeau on if Anunoby came back too early: "You can’t work backwards. There’s many steps he had to go through. He met all the markers. He was cleared. This is a possibility. Whenever you come back from surgery, this is what you’re looking at…We feel good about where he is." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 19, 2024

When Anunoby has been healthy enough to play, the Knicks have been one of the best teams in the NBA. The Knicks so far have a 15-2 record when Anunoby is in the lineup.