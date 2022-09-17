1 Knicks player poised for major role increase next season?

One New York Knicks player may be graduating to a full-time cast member next season.

Ian Begley of SNY reported this week that there is an expectation that Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley will get an increased role early on in the 2022-23 campaign. The 23-year-old will be entering his third NBA season.

Quickley, a first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged 11.3 points and 3.5 assists a game as a bench player last year. He came on especially strong in the second half, averaging 27.5 minutes per night after the Knicks shut down Kemba Walker, who is no longer on the team.

Granted, Quickley will not be the starting point guard this time around since the Knicks spent big on free agent Jalen Brunson this summer. But Quickley played roughly 41 percent of his minutes at shooting guard last season (per Basketball Reference), creating opportunity for serious run, especially when RJ Barrett plays his more natural 3 spot. Hopefully for Quickley however, with an increased role comes increased respect from equipment personnel.