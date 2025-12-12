Knicks reportedly could reunite with a beloved former player

The New York Knicks could potentially be getting The Nova Crew back together.

The Knicks have had exploratory trade discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves about guard Donte DiVincenzo, Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints reported on Friday. Pursiainen adds that the Knicks have also discussed the possibility of a Jose Alvarado trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

DiVincenzo, 28, is a former NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks. He also notably played for the Knicks during the 2023-24 season before sent to Minnesota as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade two summers ago. Since that trade took place in a different league year, DiVincenzo is now eligible to return to the Knicks.

During his time with the Knicks, DiVincenzo was especially beloved. He used to be college teammates at Villanova with the Knicks’ current standout trio of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. DiVincenzo also had some clutch moments during the Knicks’ playoff run that year, including a memorable game-winning shot in the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers.

This season, the 17-7 Knicks need more depth in the backcourt alongside Brunson and Hart. Backup guard Miles McBride is currently out with an ankle injury, and newcomer Jordan Clarkson is a historically poor defender who has also regressed offensively this year.

The 3-and-D wing DiVincenzo is averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for Minnesota this season. Meanwhile, he is signed for $12 million this year and $12.5 million next year.

There were some rumors after DiVincenzo got traded from New York that he was supposedly unhappy about his time with the Knicks. But that apparently is not stopping the Knicks from exploring the possibility of a reunion over a year later.