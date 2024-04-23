Fans stunned over massive 76ers choke job in Game 2 vs. Knicks

Fans couldn’t believe how badly the Philadelphia 76ers collapsed Monday against the New York Knicks.

The Sixers lost 104-101 to the Knicks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y.

76ers star Tyrese Maxey hit what felt like a dagger three-pointer to put his team up 100-96 with just over a minute left in the contest.

MAXEY CLUTCH 3 😱 pic.twitter.com/LxEUoABZ69 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 23, 2024

Philly got a stop on the other end, which forced the Knicks to foul Kyle Lowry. The veteran guard split his free throws and gave the 76ers a 101-96 lead with 47.1 seconds to play.

Chaos ensued the rest of the way.

The Knicks, who on their next possession appeared to have trouble just keeping control of the ball, got a friendly bounce on a frantic Jalen Brunson three. The Sixers then turned the ball over on the inbound pass, which led to a Donte DiVincenzo triple to give the Knicks a 102-101 lead.

A five-point 76ers lead evaporated in the span of 14 seconds.

KNICKS WILD SEQUENCE FOR THE LEAD 😱 NY TAKES A 2-0 SERIES LEAD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KBYgl41bMO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 23, 2024

Maxey was blocked on the other end by Isaiah Hartenstein before Knicks forward OG Anunoby sank two clutch free throws to seal the win.

Fans on X couldn’t believe what they had just witnessed.

I would rip my own eyes out if I was a 76ers fan right now — Isaac Gutierrez (@byisaacg) April 23, 2024

I don’t know if I could ever watch basketball again if I was a 76ers fan — Playoff RB (@RyB_311) April 23, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers are completely, absolutely, beyond all doubt, cursed. — Eagles Fan Central (@EagleFanCentral) April 23, 2024

76ers fans watching their team throw away the game in the last 30 secs: pic.twitter.com/6n98l2QOk5 — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) April 23, 2024

Maxey played through an illness and was questionable to even play in the contest. Embiid battled through his knee pain to match Maxey shot-for-shot. The pair combined for 69 points with 12 field goals apiece.

But all their efforts amounted to nothing because the Knicks appeared to just want it more down the stretch. The series shifts to Philadelphia with the 76ers trailing 0-2.