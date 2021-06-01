Knicks players have savage response to Clint Capela’s trash talk

The New York Knicks really could not care less about what Clint Capela has to say.

The Atlanta Hawks big man Capela had some trash talk for his first-round opponents this week.

“They try to play tough, push our guys around, talk s—, but we can do that, too,” said Capela, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “We show them as soon as they come back here. We can push guys around, talk s— and get the win, too.

“What [are] you going to do about it? We can be physical, but we can win games as well, and now we’re coming to your home to win this game again,” Capela added. “And send you on vacation.”

When asked about Capela’s comments on Tuesday, Knicks guard Derrick Rose had an absolutely savage response.

“I’m 32 years old. I never talked s— in my life,” said Rose, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “I’m not going to start now that Clint Capela said something.”

Knicks forward Julius Randle also had a similarly brutal comeback for Capela.

“Why would I give a hell what Clint Capela has to say?” Randle said, per Tommy Beer of Forbes.

The series between the two teams, which the Hawks currently lead 3-1, has been ripe with plenty of smack talk. There have also been some accusations of dirty play by both sides.

Game 5, a potential closeout game for Atlanta, is set for Wednesday in New York. But it is clear that the Knicks are way more focused on the game than they are on some comments from someone they clearly see as a nobody.