Video: Trae Young mocks Immanuel Quickley for being too short to guard him

May 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Trae Young short

Trae Young mocked Immanuel Quickley during Game 3 of the first-round playoff series between his Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks.

Young scored 21 points and added 14 assists in the Hawks’ 105-94 win. He drove to the basket and made a floater over Quickley in the fourth quarter. After making the shot, he put his hand down towards the floor to indicate Quickley was too short to guard him.

Young was on the receiving end of some taunts from Knicks fans during Game 2 of the series. Being at home in Atlanta, he probably had his confidence going and felt good enough to dish it out.

The Hawks lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 coming on Sunday in Atlanta.

