Knicks sign yet another player from 2016 Villanova championship team

The New York Knicks have collected the final Villanova Infinity Stone.

The Knicks announced on Friday that they have signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono. The 29-year-old Arcidiacono had been a free agent after spending time last season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

With the signing of Arcidiacono, a Villanova product, the Knicks now have not one, not two, not three, but FOUR members of Villanova’s 2016 NCAA title-winning team on their roster. Guards Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were already in tow. Then the Knicks signed Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year, $50 million deal this summer. Now Arcidiacono, who already had a stint on the Knicks last year, is back to complete an all-Villanova quartet.

Hart, Arcidiacono, and Brunson were starters on that Villanova title team (along with Kris Jenkins, who hit the game-winning buzzer-beater against North Carolina in the championship game, and Daniel Ochefu, who now plays in Lebanon after a very brief NBA career). Meanwhile, DiVincenzo came off the bench for that team as did his fellow freshman Mikal Bridges (who is also now playing in the New York area for the Brooklyn Nets).

The Knicks’ signing of DiVincenzo already led to some really great memes. Now that Arcidiacono has made it a four-piece, Villanova Knicks content is officially back on the menu.