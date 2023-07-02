Josh Hart had great reaction to Knicks’ latest addition

Josh Hart had a great reaction to the New York Knicks’ latest addition.

The Knicks on Saturday agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal with Donte DiVincenzo. The addition of DiVincenzo gives the Knicks three former Villanova players who won a championship in college as teammates (DiVincenzo, Hart and Jalen Brunson).

Hart isn’t satisfied there.

After the news of the DiVincenzo deal broke, Hart sent a fitting tweet at Mikal Bridges, who is yet another former Villanova player currently performing well in the NBA.

“Yo @mikal_bridges hit my phone bro,” Hart wrote on Twitter, telling Bridges to call/text him.

Yo @mikal_bridges hit my phone bro — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 2, 2023

Though Hart was at Villanova a year earlier than his other ex-Wildcats teammates and was not part of their 2018 championship squad, Bridges was at Villanova during the same three-season stretch as DiVincenzo and Brunson. Adding Bridges to the Knicks would complete the Madison Square Garden reunion.

But considering Bridges is entering the second year of a four-year, $90.9 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks probably wouldn’t be able to afford all those players. The Villanova Knicks reunion might have to end at three players.