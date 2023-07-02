 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 1, 2023

Josh Hart had great reaction to Knicks’ latest addition

July 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Josh Hart wearing a headband

Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hart had a great reaction to the New York Knicks’ latest addition.

The Knicks on Saturday agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal with Donte DiVincenzo. The addition of DiVincenzo gives the Knicks three former Villanova players who won a championship in college as teammates (DiVincenzo, Hart and Jalen Brunson).

Hart isn’t satisfied there.

After the news of the DiVincenzo deal broke, Hart sent a fitting tweet at Mikal Bridges, who is yet another former Villanova player currently performing well in the NBA.

“Yo @mikal_bridges hit my phone bro,” Hart wrote on Twitter, telling Bridges to call/text him.

Though Hart was at Villanova a year earlier than his other ex-Wildcats teammates and was not part of their 2018 championship squad, Bridges was at Villanova during the same three-season stretch as DiVincenzo and Brunson. Adding Bridges to the Knicks would complete the Madison Square Garden reunion.

But considering Bridges is entering the second year of a four-year, $90.9 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks probably wouldn’t be able to afford all those players. The Villanova Knicks reunion might have to end at three players.

Article Tags

Josh HartMikal BridgesNew York Knicks
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus