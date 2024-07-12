Knicks teammate has great reaction to Jalen Brunson’s decision

Josh Hart had a great reaction to the decision made by his New York Knicks teammate, Jalen Brunson.

On Friday, Brunson agreed to sign a 4-year, $156.5 contract extension with the Knicks. He’ll be making plenty of money, but by signing now instead of waiting a year to sign for more, he’s saving the Knicks around $12 million in each of the next three seasons.

Hart reacted on X by proclaiming a statue of Brunson should be built.

Build him a statue 🥲 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 12, 2024

Sure that’s hyperbolic, but it’s reflective of how Knicks players feel about Brunson. He sacrificed more money in order to help make his team better. That sends a message that he is all-in on producing a winner in the Big Apple.

Hart, who is part of the Knicks’ Villanova 4, probably has known for a while how selfless Brunson is. Now Knicks fans get to see it too.