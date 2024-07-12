 Skip to main content
Knicks teammate has great reaction to Jalen Brunson’s decision

July 12, 2024
by Larry Brown
Josh Hart wearing a headband

Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hart had a great reaction to the decision made by his New York Knicks teammate, Jalen Brunson.

On Friday, Brunson agreed to sign a 4-year, $156.5 contract extension with the Knicks. He’ll be making plenty of money, but by signing now instead of waiting a year to sign for more, he’s saving the Knicks around $12 million in each of the next three seasons.

Hart reacted on X by proclaiming a statue of Brunson should be built.

Sure that’s hyperbolic, but it’s reflective of how Knicks players feel about Brunson. He sacrificed more money in order to help make his team better. That sends a message that he is all-in on producing a winner in the Big Apple.

Hart, who is part of the Knicks’ Villanova 4, probably has known for a while how selfless Brunson is. Now Knicks fans get to see it too.

