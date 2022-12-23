Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?

The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby would come at “a significant cost.”

ESPN’s Zach Lowe also said during a recent episode of his podcast that “the entire league” wants the 25-year-old forward Anunoby. But Lowe echoed that it will take “a lot” to get him should a trade ever materialize.

Anunoby is a defensive demon at 6-foot-7 who is also averaging a career-best 18.6 points per game this season. He was on the Raptors team that won the NBA title in 2019 and may be the best overall asset on their entire roster.

Begley does add that the Knicks’ inquiry on Anunoby took place before their recent eight-game win streak. But that streak has since been snapped with a loss on Wednesday to (ironically) the Raptors, keeping the Knicks in fairly middling territory at 18-14 and sixth in the East.

With upside pieces still on their rookie contracts like Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Obi Toppin as well as talented (but more expensive) youngsters at multiple positions like RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks have the treasure chest to foreseeably entice Toronto. But they may ultimately be looking to save their assets for a run at a different star wing.