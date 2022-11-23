Kobe Bryant’s daughter gets restraining order against alleged stalker

Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant, was granted a temporary restraining order this week from a man she accused of stalking her.

TMZ reports that Bryant, 19, received a court-ordered protection from 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp after he allegedly harassed her over a period of two years. Bryant claims Kemp was under the false impression that he and Natalia were in a relationship and recently showed up at USC, where she goes to school. Bryant says Kemp has shown up around buildings where she takes classes as well as her sorority house.

Bryant also said in her court filing that Kemp has sent her messages expressing a desire to have “a Kobe-like child” with her. One direct message reportedly said, “Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him … ‘Kobe.'”

Court documents show that Kemp has been convicted of at least four crimes, one of which involved a firearm.

The order states that Kemp must stay at least 200 yards away from Bryant, USC, her sorority house, car, home and job.

The Bryant family has had some legal issues since Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter accident in January 2020. Kobe’s wife Vanessa was recently awarded a massive sum by a jury over how some photos of the crash were handled.