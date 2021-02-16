Report: Kobe Bryant pushed Lakers to trade for Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose has had to overcome a lot of adversity since he won the NBA MVP Award nearly a decade ago, but Kobe Bryant is apparently one person who never stopped believing in the star point guard’s potential.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said during an appearance on the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast this week that Bryant pushed for the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Rose before Kobe died in a helicopter crash last year. Shelburne said that is the only time she had ever heard of Kobe urging the Lakers’ brass to make a certain move.

“Before the helicopter crash, that was the only time I have ever heard — and I’m sure it happened more than I ever heard about — but this was the only time I ever heard Kobe make a little suggestion to the Lakers brass,” Shelburne said, as transcribed by Justin Benjamin of Lakers Daily. “He loved the idea of the Lakers trading for Derrick Rose or going to get him somehow.”

Bryant was known for being tough on other players, so it is noteworthy that he went to bat for Rose. That is an indication that he believed in Rose’s work ethic, which is not a surprise. Rose is still playing in the NBA despite suffering numerous significant injuries.

Rose, who is averaging 13.9 points per game this season, was recently traded from the Detroit Pistons to the New York Knicks. He opened up last week about how he has been able to stay healthy this season.

Rose has to feel good about the way he has fought through his bad injury luck knowing that Kobe endorsed him.