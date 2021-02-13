Derrick Rose reveals how he has been able to stay healthy this season

Derrick Rose appears to have found a second wind of sorts this season, and now he is revealing how he has been able to do so physically.

The New York Knicks guard said this week that he has slimmed down to 202 pounds to reduce the stress on his surgically-repaired knees.

“That’s something I can brag about,” said Rose, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “I don’t brag about much.

“I made a big effort this summer making sure I had to trim down, especially when you had so many operations on your knees,” Rose went on. “And you look at all the older people, the legends that played, like Tim Duncan, even though I’m not a [power forward], I look at all the guys that’s been through similar things and everybody loses weight.”

The former MVP also said that he has been doing Pilates and has brought his body fat down to 5.9 percent.

Rose is now 32 years old and has four knee surgeries under his belt. But you might not know it based on his production this season. Between the Knicks and the Detroit Pistons, Rose is averaging a solid 14.2 points and 4.0 assists in 22.5 minutes per game off the bench.

Ever since tearing his ACL in 2012, Rose has missed at least 15 games in every single season. He might have a chance to snap that streak this year though, and he sounds pretty motivated to do so as well.