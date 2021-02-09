Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia joins modeling agency

Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, may be coming to a runway near you.

IMG Models Worldwide announced on Monday that they are now representing Natalia Bryant.

They shared the following statement from Bryant: “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

Natalia turned 18 on January 19. She is the oldest of the four daughters born to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. Kobe and their second-oldest daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash last year.

Natalia already has a significant social media presence with 2.3 million Instagram followers. Her mom has kept fans apprised of Natalia’s college choices.