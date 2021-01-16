Vanessa Bryant reveals which colleges daughter Natalia wants to attend

Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter is nearing college age and already has a few schools in mind for where she might want to attend.

Vanessa gave a preview on Instagram during the week about daughter Natalia’s college choices. Vanessa said NYU was one of Natalia’s top schools.

New York is across the country from where the Bryants live in Southern California. For that reason, Vanessa wants to keep her daughter close by. Luckily for her, Natalia has interest in USC as well.

Natalia turns 18 on Jan. 19 and likely is on schedule to begin college in the fall. For those who remember when she was born during the early part of Kobe’s basketball career, hearing that she is ready for college is quite stunning.

Natalia has two younger sisters — Bianka and Capri. Her other sister, Gianna, and father Kobe were among nine who died in a helicopter crash last January.