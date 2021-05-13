Kristaps Porzingis denies having any issues with Luka Doncic

Kristaps Porzingis wants you to know he is not trading zingers with anyone.

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet Radio Marca, the Dallas Mavericks big man denied rumors that he has had issues with teammate Luka Doncic.

“I’ve never had any problems with my teammates off the court,” Porzingis said, per Sports Illustrated. “I’ve always gotten along very well with them. I don’t know what [Mavs owner Mark] Cuban was talking about. I try to be as professional as possible. Do what I have to do and be a soldier for the team.”

As Porzingis hinted at, Cuban recently poured fuel on the fire by saying that Doncic and Porzingis have had some “dust-ups.” The two star teammates have also been an underwhelming fit on the court ever since they joined forces. That has led to even further skepticism about their partnership.

The ex-All-Star Porzingis has even recently been the subject of trade rumors. Thus, this may be his way of trying to put out the blaze a bit.