Jose Altuve had another brutal play in the outfield

Jose Altuve continues to be an adventure in the outfield.

Altuve was in left field for the Houston Astros’ spring training game against the New York Mets at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday. The Mets were leading 1-0 and batting in the top of the third. Brent Baty was at third and Juan Soto was up, and he skied a pitch to left field. Altuve drifted toward the foul line but went about a step too far and was not able to make the catch.

Juan Soto hits a sacrifice fly leading to fielding error, bringing in Brett Baty for another run! pic.twitter.com/JxB2jRiH04 — SNY (@SNYtv) March 19, 2025

Altuve was charged with an error on the play, and Baty scored to make it 2-0.

The bad play by Altuve has been part of a negative trend for the former second baseman as he tries to convert to playing the outfield. He also had a bad play in the field on Tuesday.

Altuve made a great catch earlier, but was charged with an error on the drop here. pic.twitter.com/x19IWR24SJ — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 19, 2025

This saga is getting old for Astros fans. Altuve had another blunder last week.

Houston has not been deterred by some of Altuve’s errors and plans to proceed with their franchise cornerstone playing left field this season. It might just end up being a very long season in the field.