Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Kristaps Porzingis appears headed back to Dallas before NBA restart

June 17, 2020
by Larry Brown

After three months off, the NBA is gearing back up for a return, and a post from Kristaps Porzingis on Instagram reminded us of that.

Porzingis posted on his Instagram Story Wednesday night that he was flying to Dallas.

Porzingis’ Mavericks are seventh in the West at 40-27 and will be among the 22 teams participating in the restarted NBA season in Dallas. Players are expected to convene at their team headquarters before traveling to Orlando to begin the quarantine period ahead of the season’s restart.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11, so seeing players get back together in preparation of the restart is exciting for them and the league’s fans.

