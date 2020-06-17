Kristaps Porzingis appears headed back to Dallas before NBA restart

After three months off, the NBA is gearing back up for a return, and a post from Kristaps Porzingis on Instagram reminded us of that.

Porzingis posted on his Instagram Story Wednesday night that he was flying to Dallas.

Porzingis apparently on his way back to Dallas. pic.twitter.com/UpiBM8S0dA — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) June 18, 2020

Porzingis’ Mavericks are seventh in the West at 40-27 and will be among the 22 teams participating in the restarted NBA season in Dallas. Players are expected to convene at their team headquarters before traveling to Orlando to begin the quarantine period ahead of the season’s restart.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11, so seeing players get back together in preparation of the restart is exciting for them and the league’s fans.