Kristaps Porzingis says missing coronavirus test was ‘mistake’

Kristaps Porzingis was in quarantine for a day after missing a coronavirus test in the NBA Bubble, which he calls a “mistake.”

Players in the NBA’s bubble are required to be tested daily for the coronavirus. The Dallas Mavericks big man missed his test on Saturday and could not scrimmage with his team on Sunday as a result.

Porzingis was with the team Monday and explained to the media what happened.

“It was just a mistake on my part. It was a day off and everything kind of threw me off a little bit and I just kind of missed it. It is what it is now. I can’t turn back the time and do the test. I wish I could,” Porzingis said.

Paul Millsap had to miss the Nuggets’ scrimmage on Saturday for the same reason.

The league has done a good job of keeping the coronavirus out of their campus setting at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., but the actions of Porzingis and Millsap, as well as Lou Williams, remind us that the cooperation of all involved is just as important as the testing protocol itself.