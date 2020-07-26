Lou Williams will quarantine for 10 days, miss first two games

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams was investigated by the NBA after he visited a strip club while away from the Orlando bubble, and the league has determined that he must quarantine for 10 days.

The NBA confirmed on Sunday that Williams will need to quarantine for 10 days in Orlando and be cleared through coronavirus testing. That means he will miss at least the first two seeding games when the season resumes.

The NBA confirms that Lou Williams must quarantine for 10 days before re-joining the Clippers. His quarantine began Saturday. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 26, 2020

Players who return to the Orlando campus following an excused absence have to quarantine for at least four days, but the NBA looks at each individual case to determine the appropriate length of time. With Williams, the fact that he was out publicly obviously played in a role in the league’s decision. Had he not been photographed at the Magic City strip club in Atlanta, he likely would have had to quarantine for four days and been cleared by the season opener on July 30.

Williams shared a surprising reason for why he went to the strip club, but that likely does not matter to the NBA. While his absence appeared to be related to a death in the family, Williams could have avoided going to the gentleman’s club — no matter what the reason.