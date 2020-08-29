Kristaps Porzingis hopes to play if Mavericks advance

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis will not play again in the team’s series against the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s not giving up hope on a potential Western Conference semifinal, though.

Porzingis suffered a meniscus tear in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers. He said Saturday he considers himself “day-to-day” and is aiming to manage the torn meniscus through injections. He added that he has no plans to leave the bubble and hopes to play if the team advances.

Porzingis says he hurt his knee in Game 1 of this series. Played through it in Game 2. Pain was unbearable in Game 3. Says if the Mavericks advance, he is hoping the knee is well enough to play. No plans to leave the bubble. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 29, 2020

KP says the injury happened when he was going for an offensive rebound in Game 1. Says the knee just locked up after Game 1. Says the medical staff has worked “crazy hours” to get him back. Calls his status day-by-day. Hoping injections will allow meniscus to repair itself. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 29, 2020

The Mavericks will have to win twice in a row against the Clippers to advance. That’s a tall order, especially without Porzingis in the lineup.

Porzingis had been a key part of the first three games of the series before the pain became too much for him to play through. He averaged 23.7 points per game in those three games, including a 34-point showing in Game 3.