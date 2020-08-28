Kristaps Porzingis out for series with meniscus tear in right knee

The Dallas Mavericks won’t have Kristaps Porzingis for at least the remainder of their series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The team announced Friday that Porzingis has a meniscus tear in his right knee, and will not play again in the first round.

The Dallas Mavericks issued the following statement today regarding Kristaps Porzingis. pic.twitter.com/YFNGgWf8dH — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) August 28, 2020

The Mavericks are on the brink of elimination and will be fighting to stay alive in Sunday’s Game 6. However, it sounds like Porzingis would likely miss more time than that even if the Mavericks stage a comeback and advance.

This is the same knee that has given Porzingis trouble previously this season. It is not, however, the knee in which he suffered a torn ACL over two years ago.

The 25-year-old center hasn’t played since Game 3 of the series. He was averaging 23.7 points per game in the three contests he did play in.