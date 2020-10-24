 Skip to main content
Did Kristaps Porzingis throw shade at former team Knicks in tweet?

October 24, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis certainly ruffled some feathers with a post to social media this week.

The Dallas Mavericks big man tweeted a video of a putback dunk that he had against his former team, the New York Knicks, this past season. The video was in slow-motion and set to “Father Stretch My Hands” by Kanye West.

Regardless of whether or not Porzingis intended it as shade, many Knicks fans definitely took it that way. Several of them pointed out that the Knicks had actually defeated the Mavericks in that game and in fact swept the season series. Others got slightly more personal.

In any case, Porzingis left the Knicks on fairly bad terms. The 25-year-old former All-Star was hastily traded to Dallas in 2019 after prolonged drama with the organization. The history between the two sides is probably why many interpreted Porzingis’ tweet as shade.

