Clippers pulled out of Kristaps Porzingis 3-team trade for one reason

June 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kristaps Porzingis warming up

Apr 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Reports throughout the day on Wednesday said that the Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers were close to reaching a deal on a trade that would have sent Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. Though the Celtics and Wizards later agreed to a deal involving Porzingis, the Clippers withdrew from talks. Now we know why.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the three-team trade fell apart because the Clippers had an issue with Malcolm Brogdon’s injury.

Brogdon suffered a right forearm injury in his Celtics’ Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the Miami Heat. He missed one game during the series due to the injury, which was termed a right forearm strain. He has a partially torn tendon.

The Celtics still ended up getting Porzingis in the end just like they wanted. They and the Wizards were able to lock in the Grizzlies to facilitate a trade that also sent Marcus Smart to Memphis.

