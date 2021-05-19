Kwame Brown tells Stephen A. Smith he will beat him up

Kwame Brown is quickly proving he is not someone to mess with.

The former No. 1 draft pick has been in the news the last few days. He responded to some comments Gilbert Arenas made about him on the “All the Smoke” show with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (full summary here). Jackson responded, and Arenas had some stuff to say.

But now Brown has turned his focus to Stephen A. Smith. It’s unclear what specifically prompted Brown’s anger towards Smith, but it may be this 2008 video Smith reposted in February.

13 years ago today, the Lakers traded Kwame Brown. And I traded these thoughts. pic.twitter.com/aK2YqTIgmZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 1, 2021

Well, Kwame absolutely unloaded on Stephen A via social media Tuesday. He challenged Smith to a fight in Seattle.

Kwame Brown told Stephen A Smith to meet him in Seattle " the only city you can have hand to hand combat without signing a waiver"

pic.twitter.com/UDpIYGsmBf — (@dribblecity) May 18, 2021

In his rant, Brown said he would slap Smith so hard his toupee would come off. That led to this funny image:

How Stephen A. Smith gonna look after KWAME BROWN smack his hairline back a few feet. Kwame want all the smoke! pic.twitter.com/SAk4N4GuJd — Savage Buie (@SavageMode731) May 18, 2021

Someone on Twitter told Smith to respond to Brown. Smith decided to wave the white flag.

I will do no such thing. I will not waste my time. That man is right; he’s been retired for years, yet all of us have been guilty of getting on him from time-to-time. He has every right to speak his mind. Go for it! https://t.co/seSmuGvRqy — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 18, 2021

That’s probably a good call by Stephen A. All you need to do is take one look at Brown’s videos and realize it’s best to steer clear. That guy does not seem to be messing around.