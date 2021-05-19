 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, May 18, 2021

Kwame Brown tells Stephen A. Smith he will beat him up

May 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Stephen A. Smith

Kwame Brown is quickly proving he is not someone to mess with.

The former No. 1 draft pick has been in the news the last few days. He responded to some comments Gilbert Arenas made about him on the “All the Smoke” show with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (full summary here). Jackson responded, and Arenas had some stuff to say.

But now Brown has turned his focus to Stephen A. Smith. It’s unclear what specifically prompted Brown’s anger towards Smith, but it may be this 2008 video Smith reposted in February.

Well, Kwame absolutely unloaded on Stephen A via social media Tuesday. He challenged Smith to a fight in Seattle.

In his rant, Brown said he would slap Smith so hard his toupee would come off. That led to this funny image:

Someone on Twitter told Smith to respond to Brown. Smith decided to wave the white flag.

That’s probably a good call by Stephen A. All you need to do is take one look at Brown’s videos and realize it’s best to steer clear. That guy does not seem to be messing around.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus