Kwame Brown has vicious response to Gilbert Arenas interview with Barnes, Jackson

Arenas was a guest on “All the Smoke” for an episode published on May 13. In the lengthy interview, Arenas talked about Brown, who was his teammate for a season in Washington.

During the interview (57 minutes in) Arenas analyzed where Brown went wrong as a former No. 1 pick who’s regarded as a bust.

Arenas believes that Michael Jordan destroyed Kwame’s confidence, which then hurt Brown’s development. Arenas said that Kwame’s confidence was so shaken that he didn’t want to play home games because he was booed by the fans (1 hour, 5 minutes in) Brown would play better on the road, where he wasn’t booed.

Arenas described Brown as a “show pony” who looked good but didn’t produce so well. Arenas believes that Brown could have become an Anthony Davis-type player if his confidence weren’t shot.

Well, Kwame apparently heard some of the comments they made about him and was not happy.

The 39-year-old responded on Instagram and YouTube, saying he was confused why people keep talking about him the way they do.

Brown said that the guys didn’t know what they were talking about. He called Barnes “Becky with the good hair.” He told Jackson to put down his blunt and “act like a grown a– man instead of a little boy.” He accused Arenas of taking money from him via their contracts.

You can see a clip of Brown’s response below, but beware of offensive language.

Kwame Brown has a message for Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes (h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/Q5qub7cp3Y — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 17, 2021

The full video is here.

Brown is 39 now and was the No. 1 pick in the 2001 draft. He topped out at 10.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in his third season and did not surpass that again. But he still had a 12-season NBA career.

Keep in mind that Arenas isn’t the first person to say this about Brown. The late Kobe Bryant said something similar about Kwame. A few years ago, Brown also denied that Michael Jordan made him cry.