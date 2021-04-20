Kyle Kuzma had funny comment about Anthony Davis playing Thursday

The Los Angeles Lakers have been giving hints that Anthony Davis will return to action on Thursday. Kyle Kuzma is definitely expecting his teammate to return then.

Kuzma was asked after Monday’s game between the Lakers and Jazz about Davis possibly playing in the team’s game Thursday against the Mavericks.

“His a– better play, he’s been out all season long,” Kuzma said with a smile.

Kuzma is only slightly exaggerating. Davis has played in 23 games this season. He hasn’t played since reinjuring his right calf on Feb. 14. LeBron James got hurt on March 20, meaning the Lakers have been without their top two players for the last month.

The Lakers have fallen down the standings to fifth in the West. Getting Davis back on Thursday and James back possibly a week later will be big for the defending champions.