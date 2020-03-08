pixel 1
header
Sunday, March 8, 2020

Video: Kyle Kuzma puts crown on LeBron James after win over Clippers

March 8, 2020
by Grey Papke

LeBron James is still the King.

James put together an exemplary performance against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, scoring 28 points in a comeback victory. That was enough for teammate Kyle Kuzma to crown his teammate in victory.

It may be a response to a recent ad depicting Kawhi Leonard’s “reign” over Los Angeles. Either way, message sent.

The crown has certainly become an ongoing feature in recent weeks. We saw Giannis Antetokounmpo do it in response to James a few months ago. It’s safe to say, however, that James isn’t letting that crown go easily, and it is probably going to set up a very interesting set of playoff matchups in the months to come.


