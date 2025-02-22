Kyle Kuzma details his ‘weird’ moment with ex-teammate

The Washington Wizards faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night just weeks after a major trade went down between the two teams. That created a pretty weird moment for new Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma detailed a funny incident that happened during Friday’s 104-101 Milwaukee victory, in which he and former teammate Bilal Coulibaly accidentally shared a moment. Kuzma said another Wizards player, Alex Sarr, had blocked a shot, and when Coulibaly congratulated Sarr, Kuzma tried to do something similar out of habit.

“One time in the first quarter, it might have been Alex, he might have blocked a shot. Bilal came over to dap him up,” Kuzma said, via Noah Trister of the Associated Press. “Then I dapped up Bilal, just by instinct. It was weird.”

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma had joined the Wizards in 2021 and was the franchise’s lone constant in recent years up until he was traded to Milwaukee in early February. Coulibaly is the Wizards’ first-round pick from the 2024 NBA Draft, so while they had not played together long, the familiarity was still there.

Ultimately, Kuzma got the last laugh. He led the Bucks with 19 points in the victory, which should cancel out any lingering awkwardness from what had to be a weird game for him.

Kuzma has been a solid contributor for the Bucks since his acquisition. In six games, he is averaging 16.2 points per game for Milwaukee.

Friday’s win moved the Bucks to 31-24 on the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo always gives them a chance to win a title, but the team has not really hit its stride at any point so far this season.