Kyle Kuzma drops hint about his upcoming free agency

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is on his way to free agency this offseason, and he has certainly given some thought to what he might be looking for.

Kuzma said Saturday that money was not a primary factor for him, as he will get paid no matter where he goes. His biggest priority, he said, was to find a place where he could “be the best version of myself.”

Kyle Kuzma on free agency this summer: "It's not about money, I'm going to get paid regardless anywhere [I go] and here [in D.C.], too. It's about can I come into work everyday and be the best version of myself." — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) April 8, 2023

“It’s not about money, I’m going to get paid regardless anywhere [I go] and here [in D.C.], too,” Kuzma said, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. “It’s about can I come into work everyday and be the best version of myself.”

Ultimately, it is entirely up to Kuzma what that means. It might not be a good sign for Washington’s chances of retaining Kuzma, since there have been hints of dissatisfaction with how things have gone for him and the team this year.

Kuzma turns 28 in July and is averaging 21.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on the season. He should be in line for a fairly big payday, as he said.