Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason.

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.

“It’s very fun obviously,” he said. “From an individual standpoint, this is kind of what I wanted. An opportunity just to not be in someone’s shadows or have that type of logjam [from] a roster standpoint.

“Being here has been extremely fun,” Kuzma added. “I have the opportunity to come in and lead and use my championship mentality and everything I’ve learned from those two guys out in L.A. [LeBron James and Anthony Davis]. It’s been wonders for my career, and I think people are seeing that now.”

The 27-year-old Kuzma is averaging 14.5 points and 9.1 rebounds a game in a featured role for the 10-3 Wizards this year. He was drafted by the Lakers in 2017 and became an important player for them en route to an NBA title in 2020. But Kuzma never got the chance to truly spread his wings with James and Davis running the show. Towards the end of his time in L.A., Kuzma grew frustrated with his uncertain role in the team’s crowded frontcourt.

The Wizards got Kuzma this past summer as part of the Russell Westbrook trade, and the early returns for their team have been encouraging — so encouraging in fact that Kuzma even got in a shot at the Lakers in a since-deleted social media post last month.

Photo: Jul 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports