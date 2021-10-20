Kyle Kuzma appears to take shot at Lakers in deleted social media post

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night after losing all six of their preseason game. That means they have yet to win a game since trading Kyle Kuzma, who seems pretty pleased with that statistic.

Though preseason games essentially mean nothing, the Lakers are now 0-7 since they traded Kuzma as part of a deal to land Russell Westbrook over the summer. Kuzma called attention to that in an Instagram story he has since deleted. You can see a screenshot below:

Kyle Kuzma with a chip on his shoulder before the season opener… pic.twitter.com/VxF191xyW9 — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) October 20, 2021

Kuzma probably thought better of looking that petty, but he obviously is not rooting for the Lakers. He was openly frustrated toward the end of his time in L.A., so he will probably take pleasure in any struggles his former team has this season.

The Washington Wizards open up their season against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. It will be interesting to see if the change of scenery serves Kuzma well this season.