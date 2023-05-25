6-foot-9 Kyle Kuzma looks so small next to Victor Wembanyama

Kyle Kuzma enjoys a height advantage over at least 99.9 percent of the population. But this week, he found someone who is in the 0.1 percent.

The Washington Wizards forward Kuzma shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday of a recent meeting he had with coveted French center Victor Wembanyama. Though Kuzma soars over most at an official height of 6-foot-9, Wembanyama made him look absolutely miniscule.

“My dawggg @wemby special!!!” wrote Kuzma in his caption. “but I’m mad you make me look like a point guard.”

Here is the crazy photo.

The 19-year-old Wembanyama currently measures 7-foot-4 (7-foot-5 in shoes). For reference as to just how tall that is, Kuzma said several months ago that he was actually a little taller than 6-foot-10 with shoes. In the above picture, Kuzma was wearing shoes … but Wembanyama was wearing slides.

I measured in today at 6’10 1/2 with shoes.. I’m confused ….why am I still growing lol — kuz (@kylekuzma) September 22, 2022

The photo angle may have also been a factor here since Wembanyama appeared to be ever so slightly closer to the camera. But his height (and his skill for that matter) is the real deal. For an even wilder picture, here is what Wembanyama recently looked like with 7-foot-1 countryman Rudy Gobert.