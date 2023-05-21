 Skip to main content
Photo of Victor Wembanyama next to 7-foot-1 Rudy Gobert goes viral

May 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Everyone already knows that Victor Wembanyama is a large human being, but seeing just how big he is in context changes a lot.

The top NBA draft prospect won the MVP trophy in the French league and received the trophy from Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert on Sunday.

Gobert is a very large man at 7-foot-1. He has won three NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards. He towers almost everyone he comes across. But he only comes up to the middle of Wembanyama’s face. That puts into perspective just how big Wembanyama is.

Wembanyama is listed at 7-foot-5. For all we know, the 19-year-old may still be growing, which is a scary thought for the rest of the league.

Aside from the video with Gobert, a photo of Wembanyama next to soccer star Kylian Mbappe also went viral. People loved that one even more.

